Bintulu MP berates minister over statement on matriculation quota

KUCHING: Education Minister Dr Mazslee Malik’s statement on the matriculation quota system would further divide the country along racial and religious lines and should be grounds for sacking him as minister, opined Bintulu MP and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“This Education Minister should be replaced for continuing to stir more hatred under their education policies, all in the name of their so-called harmony and reform,” Tiong said in a statement on Monday.

Mazslee has been slammed by employers, academics and politicians alike for linking the matriculation quota system to alleged unequal private sector employment opportunities for Bumiputera graduates. He also came under fire for retaining the controversial 90:10 ratio for public university matriculation programme after raising the intake from 25,000 to 40,000.

“Education is the lifeblood of our national development. If such an incompetent person cannot be forward-looking, the entire country is in trouble and another competent leader should take over,” Tiong urged.

Tiong said Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, especially the Democratic Action Party (DAP), had been losing credibility daily for not backing their promise of improving racial harmony and equality.

“PH claimed that the former government was pursuing racial politics. They are now practising the same things that they had condemned. Not even education is spared,” Tiong claimed.

“Their policies not only undermine national unity, but also create even deeper racial divides and keep us suspicious of one another.”

Tiong added his voice to a barrage from prominent employers lambasting Mazslee for conflating employment opportunities in the private sector with preference for hiring non-Malays.

“The employment in the workplace has nothing to do with race, but with pure ability. As a minister who fails to think before making statements, Mazslee plays a dangerous game to stir racial sentiments in a multiracial Malaysian society,” he said.

Tiong urged the young people to be calm amidst Mazslee’s inflammatory statements and to be sceptical of the online news they read about PH policies, pointing to PH’s numerous U-turns on their election promises.

“It was easy for PH to claim to say they would suspend PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund Corporation) repayments for those earning below RM4,000 per month, stop blacklisting defaulters and even abolish it altogether. But these have never been fulfilled and some old policies have been continued even as they condemned them before 14th general election.”