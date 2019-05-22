Contraband worth over RM800k seized by GOF 12th Battalion

MIRI: The General Operations Force (GOF) 12th Battalion recorded its largest contraband seizure thus far, totalling over RM800,000 in an ambush at a house in Jalan Padang Kerbau on May 21.

GOF 12th Battalion commanding officer Supt Tan Hiap Seng told a press conference here today that his men carried out the ambush after scouting out the house for two weeks to gather intelligence.

“After gathering enough solid information, the raiding team entered the house in Jalan Padang Kerbau at around 8.30pm on Tuesday (May 21).

“The team found three stores at the back of the house and found a total of 4,290 cartons of various types of cigarettes and 274 bottles of alcohol in the first store,” he said.

Tan added that a check on the second store led to the discovery of 13,224 cans of beer, while they found 1,080 cans of beer inside the third store.

The contraband seized totalled RM844,181.09, including tax.

“Following the seizure, the raiding team also arrested a 22-year-old man who is believed to be the caretaker of the premises to facilitate investigations,” he said.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.