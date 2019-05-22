Controlled items listed for festive seasons in Labuan

LABUAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has fixed the maximum price for 18 controlled items for 30 days, from May 21 to June 19, in conjunction with Aidilfitri, expected to fall on May 5 (1 Syawal).

Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli said the scheme would be implemented in accordance with the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The controlled items include live chicken sold at RM6.60 per kg, standard chicken (RM9.80), super chicken (RM10.30), imported buffalo meat (India – RM21), chicken eggs grades A, B and C (RM0.42, RM0.41 and RM0.40) and tomatoes sold at RM4 per kg.

Other items are imported round cabbage (Indonesian and China) sold at RM3.50 per kg, whole coconut (RM1.50 each), grated coconut (RM6.50), shallots (India – RM6), imported onions (RM4), garlic (China-RM7), imported potatoes (China – RM3.40), dried chillies (RM18), Indian mackerel including mabung (seven to 10 pieces per kg) and scad (ikan selayang) sold at RM10 and RM9 respectively.

Rozman warned traders that stern action would be taken against them by the ministry’s enforcement team should they fail to observe the regulations under the scheme, including a fine of up to RM100,000 and imprisonment for individuals and a fine of up to RM500,000 for companies.

“The enforcement officers from the ministry will be assigned to monitor the situation during the period,” he told reporters at the Hari Raya and Kaamatan Festive Seasons Maximum Price Scheme 2019 at the Bataras Hypermarket here yesterday.

Meanwhile the ministry also listed a total 14 of controlled items under the Kaamatan Festive Season Price Control Scheme 2019.

The scheme would be applied for 14 days from May 23 until June 5.

The items include live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, chicken wing, chicken eggs grades A, B and C, imported buffalo meat (India), shallots (India), garlic (China), dried chillies, live pig, pork (belly) and pork (lean and fat).

KPDNHEP director Amirul Hadi Idham urged traders and wholesalers to follow prices under the scheme and to state the prices with pink labels during the period.

He also said that those who failed to display prices on their items had violated the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Acts 2011.

He said that any retailer or trader who charged an unreasonable price for their goods could be charged under the same act which carries a maximum fine of RM500,000 or two years jail, or both upon conviction.