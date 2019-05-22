Create more job opportunities to bring back S’wakians working abroad — Dr Ting

MIRI: Thousands of Sarawakians are working abroad due to lack of employment opportunities in the state.

Thus, the Sarawak government should spend more money to spur more economic growth by creating more jobs opportunities in many sectors, and to bring back all the Sarawakians working abroad, Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon said.

“It is a very serious trend as many Sarawakians are working abroad due to no employment opportunities though they have the qualifications and expertise,” Dr Ting said during his first press conference after the just-concluded State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

“We hope that the chief minister Jo will put on some sort of thinking to develop the state and create more employment as we can’t just depend on our resources of oil and gas, timber and even palm oil,” he added.

DAP Miri Youth chief Peter Yee was also present.

According to Dr Ting, if the present government does not overcome this problem more Sarawakians will to work overseas as there are more job opportunities and the salaries are much bigger.

He said they had no choice but to look for greener pastures abroad.

On another matter, the state assemblyman said that he would bring up the issue on Amanah Saham Sarawak to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate and write a letter on the same matter to Securities Commission.