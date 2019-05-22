DCM: Be extra careful with fire this Gawai

BETONG: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah urges longhouses to be extra careful during the forthcoming Gawai Dayak celebration when there will be lots of cooking activities in their kitchen.

He said while it was useful to have fire extinguishers close at hand, the best fire prevention method was for the longhouse folk to exercise extreme care when using fire and any electrical appliance.

“I would certaintly advise the people to be extremely cautious,” he said when giving away 155 fire

extinguishers to 95 longhouse chiefs in his Bukit Saban constituency on Monday.

The presentation ceremony was held at Rumah Francis Nyangau in Penom near here.

Accompanying him were Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu and Betong senior fire officer Henry Jugah.

Uggah added that more fire extinguishers would be given when new stocks arrive.

Henry, meanwhile, said one fire extinguisher would be shared by five doors in a longhouse, but a resident

must have attended a fire prevention and fighting course organised by the Fire and Rescue Department.

He added that more fire prevention and fighting courses would be organised for longhouse folk in the division after the Hari Raya celebration.