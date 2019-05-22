International golfers to visit, tour S’wak for 117th MAO tournament

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports foresees an increase in golfers visiting Sarawak to play as a result of the active promotion of golf tourism through organising international golf tournaments.

Its Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said one of the ways to promote tourism in Sarawak was through sports.

“We have been organising a number of international sports events over the years and this year we have also successfully organised a few international events and there will be more international sports events until the end of the year,” he said at the joint press conference for the 117th Malaysian Amateur Open (MAO) Golf Championship and the Sarawak International Festival Of Music And Arts (SIFMA) at Bangunan Baitul Makmur, Petra Jaya today.

“I am indeed impressed with the progress on the preparations for this event by the organising committee comprising Sarawak Golf Association (SGA), Malaysian Golf Association and Kelab Club Sarawak.

“We are expecting more than 200 amateur golfers from over 22 countries to participate in this championship and so far 60 oversea golfers from 16 countries have confirmed coming.

“We are proud and honoured to host this event because it is the second oldest amateur golf championship in the world after the US Amateur Open,” added Karim.

The championship, to be hosted by Sarawak for the third time, will be held at Kelab Golf Sarawak from June 20-23, and players will start arriving on June 16.

“I feel proud to see that many sponsors have come forward to help us by sponsoring hole-in-one prizes such as Rolex watches and golf sets at all the par-3 holes.

“We will make arrangements for the accompanying officials, family members, friends and supporters to also appreciate the beauty of Sarawak by visiting places of interest during their stay here,” said the Asajaya assemblyman.

Karim said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will grace the welcoming dinner for the MAO at Hilton Hotel on June 19.

It was understood that the Sarawak Golf Association will conduct a get together session with managers and leaders of the oversea teams and the Sarawak Tourism Board on the same day.

Also present were Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, principal assistant secretary Connie Christopher Kesa, SGA president Hoan Kee Hock and tournament chief coordinator Mohd Faizal Aminuddin.