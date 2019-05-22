Johnny apologises for DBNA ‘accidental mistake’

BINTULU: The publicity chief of the just concluded Gawai Dayak parade here, Johnny Chuat, has extended his apology on behalf of the organising committee for the ‘accidental mistake’ on the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) banner.

“The mistake happened because the banner was printed just minutes before the parade. The number of contingents that confirmed their participation in the parade was received on May 16. The DBNA banner must have been completed on the night of May 17,” he said in a statement.

Johnny said the mistake was not intentional, and he admitted it was their fault.

“We made mistakes, we regret the error and we offer our apologies,” he said yesterday.

DBNA through a press statement said the banner which read ‘Dayak Bidayuh Nasional Union Bintulu’ was wrong in that it gave a false impression of DBNA among the public, especially those who attended the event.

The banner was clearly seen on ‘live’ television broadcast during the national-level Gawai Dayak celebration last Saturday.

“The photo of the banner has now gone viral on social media, with many people even misled to think that the banner was for a newly-created entity, or that DBNA has changed its name.

“This is embarrassing for DBNA. Was the name on the banner done on purpose? We seek clarification and apology from the organisers,” the statement said.