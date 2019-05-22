Motorcyclist, pillion rider killed in crash

LAHAD DATU: A motorcyclist and his female pillion rider were killed in a self-accident at Km 22, Jalan Lahad Datu-Tawau on Monday night.

The victims were identified as Irwan Boy, 19, and Nur Hafezah Mooti, 26, said district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor in a statement here yesterday.

He said the victims were on their way to Lahad Datu from Tawau.

“While going downhill, the deceased suddenly lost control of the motorcycle causing it to skid and plunge into the ditch before crashing into a culvert,” he said.

Nasri believed the 10.20pm incident occurred when the deceased was speeding while going downhill.

Both the motorcyclist and his pillion rider died on the spot due to serious injuries.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, State Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said the department received an alert on the incident at 10.20pm and an FRT machinery and EMRS vehicle were deployed to the scene with eight Fire and Rescue personnel.

The team later took out the two victims who were later pronounced dead by the medical personnel. Their bodies were handed to police for further action.