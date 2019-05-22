New leads on fugitive Jho Low’s whereabouts – IGP Abdul Hamid

PASIR MAS: Police have obtained new leads on the whereabouts of Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed today.

Abdul Hamid said the police will be doing its best to bring the Malaysian fugitive businessman, who is linked to scandal-plagued 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), back home in the nearest future.

The newly minted IGP, however, declined to reveal what sort new leads that obtained by his men.

“I am serious (about the new leads) but have patience. Where he plans to hide… won’t be safe for him. We will bring him home because everyone is waiting,” he told reporters after a brief visit to the Kelantan side of the Malaysian-Thailand border, here today.

Asked whether Jho Low was hiding in China, he merely replied: “I did not say that.”

Abdul Hamid said Jho Low’s actions has plunged the country into high levels of bad debt, adding that the businessman should be responsible for the mess.

Not mincing his words, the nation’s top cop said Jho Low’s move to hide behind his lawyers in Macau and Hong Kong when making statements is also nothing short of cowardice.

“The country has high debts because of his robbery. When he is brought to court, Insya-Allah (God willing), all (his) scams and lies will be revealed,” he said. – Bernama