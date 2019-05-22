New Sports Minister prepared to listen to suggestions

KOTA KINABALU: Newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports, Ginger Phoong is eager to do his part to help achieve the public’s expectations of the ‘new’ government.

The Luyang assemblyman said there is no time to waste and he is open to suggestions on what can be done to achieve expectations.

“It is already one year that this new government was formed and we cannot afford to waste time.

“I want to hear and listen to suggestions so that the government can continue to progress,” he said when met on his first day of duty at the ministry’s office in Wisma Muis yesterday.

The new government has been accused of falling short on public expectations after a major shift in the country’s political landscape put power into their hands last year.

It was the first time the country had seen a change in government and the prospect of a new and improved Malaysia dawned at all those who voted them in.

Meanwhile, Phoong, who is Sabah’s youngest ever minister at the age of 30, wants the State to be more developed.

He called for suggestions to spur the economy to attract youths to come back and contribute to the nation-building cause.

“I am eager to work closely on how to develop Sabah so that youths will come back to work here and see hope in future.

“This ministry is a very important platform and I really look forward to helping the government move forward,” he said.

He said he would start by working closely with all heads of departments and agencies to ensure his ministry moves forward.

Towards this end, Phoong thanked everyone for welcoming him on his first day of work.

“I also want to put on record my thanks to Datuk Frankie Poon. He has carried out his work here for one year and I am sure he has already planned something.

“We will continue what he has done and ensure that his good work will not be reversed,” he said.

Poon has been appointed as the Minister of Health and People’s Well-being.