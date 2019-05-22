Phoon: Don’t panic over alleged cholera epidemic in Putatan

KOTA KINABALU: Newly appointed Health and Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Phoon has urged the public not to panic over the alleged cholera epidemic in Putatan.

Phoon said while there was a case reported, it is not a major epidemic as feared.

He said this when asked to comment on the memo from the Penampang Health Office to the State Water Department declaring a cholera endemic in Putatan. The memo dated May 16, 2019, was shared on social media, causing concern among some netizens.

“By definition for cholera cases, even if there is one case, we consider as epidemic. So it is not a major epidemic that people assume and the situation is under under control. As far as water is concerned, our supply is treated so there is no issue there.

“The memo is an internal one and the relevant departments are taking preventive measures but sometimes, people get a bit overzealous over issues. This is more of a precautionary measure because we take matters concerning health of the rakyat very seriously. We are making sure no stones are left unturned, we want to be on top of everything,” he stressed.

Phoon urged the public to also take the necessary measures especially when they are in an area where there is risk or possibility of contamination.

“Maintain your hygiene practice safe measures like washing hands before eating or drinking,” he said.