Police inspector discharged, acquitted of graft charge

KUCHING: Insp Amin Molusin was discharged and acquitted from a charge of receiving a bribe of RM5,000 from one Tommy Emong, another accused in the case.

Corruption Court Judge Hakim Nixon Kennedy Kumbong released the two after the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) failed to establish a prima facie case against Amin.

Amin, 38, was based at the Criminal Investigation Department in Bintulu when he allegedly received the bribe from Tommy, 25, who was being probed for his alleged involvement in an assault case.