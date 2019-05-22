Police nab alleged drug dealers, seize drugs worth RM80,000 in Miri

MIRI: Police arrested two Vietnamese women and a local man suspected of distributing drugs here in an operation dubbed “Ops Sulit” yesterday.

State Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latif in a statement today said the arrest of the three suspects led to the seizure of various types of drugs worth RM82,201.10.

“Acting on information and based on our intelligence, at around 11am yesterday (May 21), our raiding team nabbed a 24-year-old man inside a 4WD at a condominium’s parking area in the city.

“A search in the vehicle found drugs believed to be Ecstasy pills weighing at 66.46 grammes, Ketamine (24.82 grammes) and Ecstacy powder (66.07 grammes).

“The raiding team also found a key and an access card to the condominium unit in the 4WD,” Sahar said.

Following the arrest of the first suspect, the raiding team were then led to a unit in the condominium where the police nabbed the two Vietnamese women, both in their 20s.

A search in the unit led to the discovery of a box containing Ecstasy powder weighting at 266.27 grammes, Eramin 5 (52.55grammes), Ecstacy pills (169.21grammes), Ketamine (141.79 grammes) and empty plastic packagings.

Initial investigation found that the suspects have been involved in the distribution of drugs since early 2018 targeting entertainment outlets in the city.

“The male suspect was also tested positive for Methamphetamine and Ketamine while urine test on both women came back negative,” he said.

Police also seized valuables including a gold necklace, two rings and 28 pieces of gold plated keys worth RM30,752.36.

Police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking and Section 39A (1) of the same act for illegal drug possession.

Section 39B provides mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The male suspect is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug abuse.