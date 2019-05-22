Pregnant mentally-challenged teen’s mum files rape report

SIBU: The mother of a four months’ pregnant mentally-challenged 17-year-old lodged a police report on May 13 claiming that her daughter was raped.

According to the mother, the report was filed for record purposes only as, seeing no solution, she did not want an investigation to proceed.

She said arrangements have been made for the baby to be adopted by a relative in Johor.

The mother recalled that she discovered her daughter was pregnant in March, following a check-up at the Sibu Polyclinic.

On May 13, she was advised by Sibu Hospital to lodge the report, which has been sighted by The Borneo Post, after her daughter was referred to the hospital for a back problem.

The mother also claimed the teenager, who has a learning disability, did not confirm who impregnated her.

A police source said, “We are unable to proceed with the case yet since the victim was sexually active and was unaware of the identities of the men she slept with.”

When contacted yesterday, one state leader said the case is not statutory rape because the victim is above 16 years of age.

The leader also said despite wanting to assist the mentally-challenged victim, the police cannot proceed with the investigation as she could not identify the man she had sex with.

A concerned childminder told The Borneo Post that by not investigating, the perpetrator is being given the opportunity to continue victimising the girl.

The childminder appealed to the police to visit the victim’s longhouse and family members as their duty-bound first step of investigation.

He further called on the Welfare Department to provide suitable care and protection for both mother and victim.

The childminder further suggested the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 be applied as children are defined as below the age of 18, instead of the Penal Code, which defines the age of consent as 16.