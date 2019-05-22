RM20 mln new bridge for Spaoh soon, assures Uggah

BETONG: Spaoh town would get a new bridge soon to replace the current single-carriage structure, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

According to him, the bridge would cost RM20 million and its architectural design is still being finalised.

Upon completion, it would also be an iconic landmark, he added.

Speaking before breaking fast with the Muslim community at Spaoh mosque on Monday, Uggah said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had told him that Spaoh town needed a better and bigger bridge because with the airport to be built there, it would be crucial for the town to have good facilities to cope up with the expected increase in traffic in the future.

Uggah added that with the airport, there would be plans for more economic activities in the sub-district as his ministry was looking at commercial scale cultivation of durian, especially the Musang King variety, as well as rambutan, pineapple, banana and vegetables in Spaoh.

“We have, after all, a very major agriculture development area, the Bukit Sadok Agropolitan area, sited here.

“The new second coastal road from Sri Aman too will link up Spaoh,” he added.

Uggah also said a plan was being hatched for an agropark to be set up in Spaoh as well and suitable size plots in the agropark would be rented out to interested but landless agropreneurs.

Other major projects that had been approved for Spaoh would include a new market, a mini stadium and a waterfront beautification, which would cost the Sarawak government about RM30 million, he added.

“Spaoh is progressing step by step. I hope the momentum would continue for the people’s benefits,” he said.

Apart from that Uggah, who is also the Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, said a model fertigation farm would soon be created at the SMK Spaoh compound to introduce modern and high-technology farming methods like fertigation to the people.

Later, Uggah approved grants totalling RM50,000 to repair 10 village suraus in Spaoh and RM10,000 for the Spaoh mosque. He also approved RM5,000 for Kampong Pengan to carry out religious activities.

Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, who accompanied Uggah, also announced a grant of RM60,000 to the 10 village suraus in Spaoh.

Earlier at a meet-the -people session in Rumah Francis Nyangau, Penom, which is also in Spaoh, Uggah announced development grants of RM593,000 and RM355,000 to the various women’s bureaus of about 100 longhouses in his Bukit Saban state constituency, while Lawson similarly announced a grant of RM285,000.