Sabah’s first resort auxiliary police graduate

KOTA KINABALU: Sutera Harbour Resort became the first resort in Sabah to be granted an auxiliary police unit by the Royal Malaysia Police on June 29, 2018.

The first batch of 12 staff were sent for intensive training, which includes martial arts, firearms training, physical exercise and learning various aspects of the law at Ulu Kinta General Operations Force Training Centre in Perak.

“Having our own auxiliary police unit will definitely enhance the safety and security of our staff and guests, which are the top of our priorities,” said Sutera Harbour Resort Deputy Chief Executive Officer Gerard Tan.

The auxiliary police unit is not only responsible in ensuring the safety and security of the resort but is also able to exercise the rights to conduct patrols, prevent crime, and detect and arrest criminals in the vicinity of the resort. They are there to ensure visitors/tourists have peace of mind when they venture out to enjoy the sights and sounds at the resort.

The establishment of this auxiliary police unit will help to complement and enhance the present security in line with the resort’s efforts to make Sutera Harbour one of the safest resorts in Sabah and Malaysia.