Seven cops held over robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Two police officers and five rank and file policemen have been arrested to assist investigations in connection with a robbery case involving a businessman on Sunday.

City police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim in a statement here today said of the officers, one was an inspector from the Royal Malaysia Police Technical College in Muar while the other, also an inspector, from the Petaling Jaya police headquarters (IPD) Narcotics Division.

Of the rank and file policemen, one was from the Petaling Jaya IPD, three from the SEA Park police station and the other from the Jalan bandar Traffic Police Station here.

“They were caught yesterday (May 20) and are on remand till May 24. Also arrested were four other men including a Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) staff who were caught today (May 21). We will be seeking remand orders against them tomorrow,” Mazlan said.

He said the suspects were aged from 31 to 41 years.

Mazlan explained that the case involved a businessman who lodged a police report at 4.40 pm on Sunday.

The man claimed that nine individuals had introduced themselves as police officers from Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department and BNM officials.

They accused the complainant of carrying out money changing activities without a business licence at his business premises in Jalan Silang here, he added.

The complainant also claimed that he and his four employees were arrested and his phone as well as cash amounting to RM4,000 kept in the safe confiscated.

Mazlan said that the suspects had also ordered the complainant to pay RM200,000 if he wanted to be released and due to fear of the threat, he handed over the amount as ordered.

Mazlan said he viewed the matter seriously and would not compromise with any police officer or personnel or civilians involved in any criminal act.

“Those found guilty will be subject to the law according to the offence committed,” he said. – Bernama