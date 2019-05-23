2,367 cartons of cigarettes, 155 boxes of beer seized in raids by GOF

SIBU: The 10th Battalion of General Operations Force (GOF) seized 2,367 cartons of cigarettes and 155 boxes of beer believed to be smuggled items during separate raids on two shophouses in Selangau Bazaar on May 21.

In a press conference yesterday morning, GOF Battalion 10 commanding officer Supt Sanudin Mohd Isa said the seized items were worth RM337,166.02, including taxes.

He said the raids were carried out by GOF Battalion 10 intelligence branch and three officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Kuching.

“The two raids were conducted between 11am and 3pm.

“From the first shophouse we raided, we found 2,367 cartons of cigarettes and 55 boxes of beer of various brands.

“We found 100 boxes of alcohol drinks in the second shophouse,” he said, adding that there was no arrest in both raids.

He believed that the smuggled items were for Gawai Dayak and Raya.

The cases would be investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act, 1967 which carries RM100,000 fine or fine at least 10 times the value of the items seized whichever is higher or imprisonment term between six months and three years or both.

All items will be sent to Sibu Customs Department.

Meanwhile, GOF Battalion 10 also raided an oil palm farm in Jalan Pusa Sri Aman at 6.15pm that same day.

Sanudin said from the raid, they seized 163 logs of various sizes and species, worth about RM80,000.

It is believed that the logs would be processed as wood (kayu batak) and later be sold to nearby factories.

The seizure was made under Sarawak Forest Ordinance Act, 2015.

No arrest was made.