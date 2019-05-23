97 pct of rural homes to get 24-hour power

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy is working to ensure that 97 per cent of rural homes in Sarawak will be connected to 24-hour electricity supply by next year.

Chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said this would increase overall domestic electricity coverage to 99 per cent next year and 100 per cent by 2025.

“Currently, domestic electricity covers about 95 per cent of the state. In the rural areas, 91 per cent of households already have 24-hour supply.

“To realise Sarawak’s aspiration to have comprehensive domestic electricity coverage by 2025, Sarawak Energy is implementing the Accelerated Rural Electrification Masterplan, which is driven by the state Utilities Ministry,” he said at Sarawak Energy’s breaking of fast event on Tuesday.

Sharbini also shared on the company’s other initiatives, including the Green Energy Agenda and ICT applications in their services.

“Sarawak Energy’s hydrogen-producing plant and refuelling station is expected to be launched soon.

“At the same time, we are exploring new opportunities for green transportation system, particularly in eco-friendly electric cars.

“Our pioneer smart metering programme at Gita is still ongoing and this will be extended to a few other places in Kuching this year,” he said.

On the buka puasa, Sharbini said Sarawak Energy advocates inclusiveness, celebrates diversity, and embraces different cultures.

“The event here gives us the opportunity to foster closer working ties with our stakeholders while giving back to the community,” he said.

The event saw 30 Rumah Seri Kenangan residents and 56 children from Rumah Amal Nur Murni being treated to a buffet dinner.

They also received duit raya and new clothes for Aidilfitri, while both welfare homes also received donations.