Continuous protests over matriculation quota may affect performance — Education DG

PUTRAJAYA: Debates and disputes over the issue of admission into the matriculation programme may result in the teaching staff losing focus and not carrying out their duties effectively, said Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin.

He said the Cabinet’s decision in relation to the 90:10 matriculation quota system had led to disagreements among various parties that some had acted rudely which was considered inappropriate in the educational environment.

“As this is in line with the Cabinet’s decision to maintain the 90:10 student intake, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has the right to defend the decision,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

As such Dr Amin said it was the responsibility of educators in the Ministry of Education to defend and fully implement policies that have been decided by the government, in the interest of the people. — Bernama