Inaugural Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts June 28, 29

KUCHING: The inaugural Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts (SIFMA) 2019 will be held at the old State Legislative Assembly on June 28 and 29.

It is organised by International Music House (IMH) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports.

Its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said among those performing would be Mandeville Stars and The Vocal Consort from Singapore, Taiwan Bamboo Orchestra from Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur Children Choir, and SIFMA Orchestra.

Dance troupes from Japan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia would also be performing.

“We are organising this festival for the first time to create an avenue for international artistes to come to Sarawak, showcase their talents, and allow Sarawakians themselves to feel and see their own arts.

“Sarawak is strategically positioned in Asia, and through this festival, we hope to build a big umbrella of arts and culture by working closely together with other people on key areas of common interest, “ he told a press conference at his office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur, Petra Jaya, yesterday.

He added that the event hopefully could entice Sarawakians who have made a big name for themselves overseas to come back to showcase their arts and share their success stories to inspire the young locals.

He said the ministry was supporting the event with the aim of showcasing to the world Sarawak’s unique culture and grandeur.

The festival is among series of events slotted for the on-going ‘Visit Sarawak Campaign’.

Tickets, available at IMH, are priced RM50 each for normal seats and RM100 each for premium seats.

Inquiry can be made by calling 082-424658 or 016-8794658.