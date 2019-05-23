International Youth Folk Dance Festival July 10-12

KOTA KINABALU: Tugu Budaya Etnik Sabah will be organizing the 10th International Youth Folk Dance Festival (IYFDF) from July 10 to 12.

According to Sabah Cultural Board Chairman Ismaily Bungsu, so far Uzbekistan, Sri lanka, Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam and India had confirmed their participation in the event.

Speaking to reporters after the festival launch by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal at the Sabah State Administration Centre here on Wednesday, Ismaily said that the festival showcases Sabah’s unique and rich culture.

The three-day event also helps to generate tourism receipts for the state’s tourism sector, he said.

Due to the encouraging support from overseas participants, the ninth edition of the program was upgraded to international standards.

Sabah Cultural Board intends to make the program one of the co-curriculum activities in schools.