King shed tears as he pays last respects to his father

PEKAN: The tears of unconditional love shed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah as he pays his last respects to his father, Pahang’s Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Sultan Abu Bakar, touched the hearts of everyone present in the Throne Room of Istana Abu Bakar here today.

Seeing the King, who arrived at the palace at 10.40 am with his son, the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, repeatedly wiping off his tears and hugging each of his siblings also drew tears from the eyes of those present.

Even after performing the funeral prayer led by Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Osman, Sultan Abdullah was again seen wiping away emotional tears before turning to hug and offer comfort to the grieving Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Sultan Ahmad Shah reigned as the fifth Sultan of Pahang for almost 45 years before his eldest son, Sultan Abdullah was announced as his successor on Jan 12.

He died at the age of 88 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 8.50 am yesterday and the would be laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum here after Zohor prayer today.

Clad in all-white attire, Sultan Abdullah also spent some time mingling with the dignitaries, members of the public and tahfiz students who came to pay their last respects to the former Ruler of Pahang.

His Majesty also granted an audience to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, who arrived at the palace at 11.05 am to give their last respects to Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Also present were Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Sigh Deo, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, as well as former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. – Bernama