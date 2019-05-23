Manufacturer fined for not meeting required fish content in canned product

SARIKEI: A canned fish manufacturer was fined RM2,000 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for violating the Food Regulations 1985 under the Food Act 1983.

Magistrate Iris Awen Jon imposed the fine after the manufacturer’s representative pleaded guilty under Regulation 397(2) of the Food Regulations 1985, which carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or two years’ imprisonment.

According to the facts of the case, enforcement officers from the Sarikei Divisional Health Department brought 18 samples from four brands of canned fish in tomato sauce, for analysis on Oct 18 last year.

The samples were sent to the Chemistry Department in Sibu and results received on Nov 16 showed that the fish content in one brand was only 49.4 per cent, which was below the 55 per cent requirement stipulated under Regulation 161(2) of the Food Regulations 1985.

The manufacturer, through its representative, settled the fine.