Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run case

KUCHING: A 45-year-old motorcyclist perished when he was rammed from the rear by a 4WD vehicle in a hit and run case at Jalan Lundu-Sematan around 9pm on Tuesday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the deceased had been identified as Bong Nyong Poh from Kampung Sebiris, Lundu.

“The victim suffered serious head injuries and was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel at the scene,” said Alexson. An eye witness at the scene said he saw the pick-up truck ramming the victim from the rear and speeding off from the scene towards Sematan.

“The eye witness however failed to identify the driver of the truck as well as its licence plate number,” he added.

Initial investigations revealed that the road was wet due to rain and the area where the incident occurred was dark.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act, 1987.