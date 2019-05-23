MP to highlight issues faced by Sabah budget hoteliers

KOTA KINABALU: Putatan member of parliament Awang Husaini Sahari will bring up the plight of budget hotel operators in the state in the Parliament.

Speaking to reporters during Malaysian Budget Hotel Association (MyBHA) Sabah’s courtesy call on his office yesterday, Awang Husaini said he would voice out some of the problems faced by these hoteliers in the upcoming Dewan Rakyat sitting in July.

During the courtesy call, the association listed out numerous proposals that could ease the financial burden currently faced by the budget hotels in Sabah.

“Among them is to increase the annual income threshold of the budget hotels here which is subject to the Sales and Service Tax (SST), from RM500,000 to RM1.5 million,” said MyBHA Sabah chairman James Ong, who stressed that the low threshold had been burdening the budget hotel operators here.

The association is also seeking for the government to abolish the tourism tax and to replace it with the exit tax, which is to be collected at entry and exit points.

James also added that the association is of the opinion that the unregulated accommodation providers (such as Airbnb) should be regulated by the government as the they are not subjected to the same taxes as conventional hotels.

“The current minimum wage for the service sector should also be maintained,” said James.

Awang Husaini, who welcomed the proposals, said he would be bringing them to the attention of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi in the next Dewan Rakyat sitting.

“All of these items can be voiced out in Parliament. I can see that Malaysia, especially Sabah, is reliant on the tourism industry.

“The matters brought up to me by MyBHA Sabah today does not only concern the state’s tourism industry but it concerns the glory of our tourism industry for Malaysia, as a whole.

“I will continue to have strong ties with MyBHA Sabah – to acquire more information about the issues regarding the hotel industry in the state,” he stressed.

Awang Husaini reckoned that a majority of international and domestic tourists would opt for budget hotels instead of the pricey five-star hotels, and therefore, the budget hotel industry should be of concern to the government.

He said he would also be discussing the aforementioned proposals with State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew and Sabah Tourism Board.