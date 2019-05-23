Muslims reminded to contribute to zakat

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg reminded Muslims in Sarawak to play their part by contributing to the zakat as their income increases.

“Generosity with the right intention will lead us and our future generation to a brighter future and a prosperous state.

“Our number may not be big in the state but we are able to handle our affairs well. The Muslim community in Sarawak is known to be very well-organised and responsible towards all.

“This is part of the concept of zakat. For the past 30 years, we have strengthened the way we handle funds and develop the Muslim community well,” he said at the presentation of contributions to mosques and suraus in Kuching Division at Dewan Majma here yesterday.

Abang Johari added that Baitulmal Sarawak was recognised by the Auditor-General as the best managed in Malaysia.

“Even then we need to improve further. We also want our mosques to be recognised, so the management of mosques must be handled well. This requires cooperation and a sense of responsibility. When we are united we will receive the blessings,” he said.

A total of 354 mosques and suraus in Kuching received contribution of RM354,000. The number is among the 1,480 mosques and suraus throughout the state, with an overall contribution of RM1.48 million.

On a separate note, Abang Johari extended his condolences on the passing of Pahang’s Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, who passed away at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur yesterday morning.

Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi who is also the minister in-charge of Islamic Affairs, Sarawak Islamic Council (Mais) president Datu Misnu Taha and others were among those present.