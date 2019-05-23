No money politics in Warisan polls — Junz

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Datuk Junz Wong has denied that money politics was involved in the recent party elections.

Junz said there was no real evidence to prove the allegations of vote buying on the social media which he claimed were made by disgruntled parties.

“We don’t have that money even if we want to,” he said.

Wong said he believed the allegations were a tactic to divert attention from the party’s strong influences in Sabah.

However, he welcomed investigations by authorities on the claims.

Warisan secretary Loretto Padua Jr also said that there were no official reports or complaints of vote-buying.

Warisan member Ismaily Bungsu had claimed in an online report that money politics was involved in the party election which ended last month.

He backed the claims by showing photos of a woman holding two “ang pau” packets, purportedly containing money between RM100-RM150, with the candidate’s numbers.