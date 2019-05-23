Pan Borneo contractors get stern warning over damage to utilities

KOTA KINABALU: Contractors involved in the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway have been reminded to be mindful of public utilities, such as water pipes and electricity lines, in the course of carrying out their duties.

Failure to do so will result in their contract being terminated, warned Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony.

“I am issuing a stern warning to all contractors of the Pan Borneo Highway to exercise care when doing the job so that they do not cause damage to the utilities along the route.

“This is because I have complaints from residents in Sipitang, Beaufort, Membakut, all the way to Papar along the on-going highway construction route.

“Many of the utilities, especially those involving the state Water Department, were damaged resulting in severe disruption of water supply to these areas. Membakut was without water for two weeks,” he said.

Peter pointed out that people in the affected areas suffered much inconvenience, especially those who are observing Ramadan.

“So it is my hope that all the appointed contractors will exercise care in their respective package of the highway construction.

“Action will be taken against those who create problems or damage the government utilities along the road shoulder or in the area where the project is located.

“We can stop the contract with immediate effect and order them to leave the site if they ignore the instructions given as the project is under the purview of the state Public Works Department (PWD),” stressed Peter.

Contractors who usually carry out their work at night should refer to the relevant authorities like the Water Department, PWD and SESB if they do not know where the utilities are located, he said.

If the need to relocate the utility arises, the contractors must have a contingency plan ready to be put in place like ensuring the residents in the area will not be without water supply or electricity supply during the duration of the work done, Peter said.

Speaking to reporters after distributing food packages to passengers of the Beaufort-bound train from the Sembulan station yesterday to break their fast, Peter said the contractors responsible would be asked to pay for the repairs of the damaged utilities.

“But the problem is not who foots the bill; the problem is the inconvenience caused to affected consumers. Membakut was without water for two weeks. This resulted in the Water Department and ministry’s reputation being tarnished.

“What is important for us is service to the public but if this kind of problem continues, it would seem like the contractor is not considerate at all to public importance. We have identified the contractors responsible but we are considerate and try to resolve the problems they created amicably. But we want them to be more careful and responsible in the future,” he said.