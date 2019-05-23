Police: Armed robbery case an isolated crime, no terror groups or gangs involved

MIRI: Police have classified the armed robbery case on May 16 at a house in Taman Serene Jelita at Taman Tunku here an isolated incident that did not involve any organised gangs or criminals.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Azman Yusof said he regarded the incident as a local crime incident and urged the public not to worry or panic.

Two of three of the suspects involved in the crime, which saw the criminals getting into a shootout with the police, have been arrested.

“This incident does not involve a group of gangsters throughout Sarawak who are involved in robbery cases and so on. It is a local crime incident and we have identified the suspects,” Azman told a press conference during his visit to the Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) earlier this afternoon.

He added that the police were closing in on the third suspect, who managed to escape.

“We do have positive signs of nabbing the third suspect. We have managed to obtain certain traces that will help us in his arrest, as the suspect is on the run.

“There are some motives behind the crime and the police are still investigating and I believe that they will be able to uncover them soon enough, as there are witnesses to this case who can tell us more about what had happened,” he added.

During the incident, two of the robbers, aged 35 and 50, were arrested while one managed to escape despite an extensive manhunt by the police.

A police corporal was shot in the arm in the skirmish. No fatalities were reported, though one of the robbers was also shot, and the house owner suffered injuries to his finger during the shootout.

A photograph of the third suspect – released a day after the incident – has identified the suspect as 37-year-old Ng Cheng Hui, also known as “Pui Kaw”.

Those with information can contact 085-433400 or investigating officer (IO) ASP Unang Giang at 010-5937779.