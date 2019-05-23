Police monitoring situation in Kalimantan following report on riots

KUCHING: The police are keeping tabs on the situation in Kalimantan, Indonesia after riots had reportedly broke out in the city yesterday.

The rioters who protested the results of the Presidential Election (Pilpres 2019), torched two police posts in Kota Pontianak.

“We are monitoring what is happening in Kalimantan and tightening our borders,” Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Azman Yusof told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Azman also did not discount the possibility that the armed forces would be providing assistance to tighten the borders along the Sarawak – Kalimantan borders.

According to local media reports, rioters torched two police posts in Kota Pontianak yesterday. To date, 38 rioters have been detained and the situation has been brought under control.

In the North and East Pontianak, it was reported that members of the public also took to the streets causing significant congestion in the area.

Meanwhile, the post-election riots in Jakarta have seen six dead following the country’s final vote tally announcement on Tuesday.