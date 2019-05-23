Riots broke out in Kalimantan, situation under control

JAKARTA: The riots in Jakarta, which have been linked to protests over the results of the Presidential Election (Pilpres 2019), have reportedly spread to Pontianak, Kalimantan.

According to local media reports, rioters torched two police posts in Kota Pontianak yesterday. To date, 38 rioters have been detained and the situation has been brought under control.

Meanwhile, in Jakarta last night, a police post in Jalan KH Wahid Hasyim, Central Jakarta, was also burnt down by rioters.

A number of rioters were arrested by the authorities last night, but there has been no police statement on the arrests so far.

Based on observations in Jakarta this morning, business and commercial premises along Jalan MH Thamrin, Jalan Sabang, Tanah Abang, Jalan KH Wahid Hasyim Haji Agus Salim as well as the Sarinah Shopping Complex are still closed.

The roads that house the General Election Commission and the General Election Supervisory Board building, as well as the MRT and bus stations in the area, are also temporarily closed.

More than 50,000 police and army personnel are still positioned in strategic areas in Jakarta.

The riots have caused many parties to express their concern about its impact on the economic and socio-political stability in Indonesia.

Political observers hope the candidate who lost in the Pilpres 2019, Prabowo Subianto, will play an important role and meet with President Joko Widodo to restore peace and order in Jakarta. – Bernama