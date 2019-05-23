Second underage rape case surfaces after OKU teen finds out she’s pregnant

SIBU: A 15-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities was reportedly raped and is now seven-months pregnant, in a case that draws parallels with another rape case involving a 17-year-old girl.

The incident came to light after she complained to her mother about her abdominal pain on May 21 at about 4.30pm.

Her mother then brought her to the Lanang Polyclinic for a check-up and it was then confirmed that she was seven-months pregnant.

The Form Three student, who has a learning disability, is the youngest of three siblings.

Her mother said she got her OKU card in Primary One.

According to the victim, she got acquainted with the suspect, an Indonesian, after she moved in to stay with her grandmother in February last year, following her parents’ divorce.

The victim claimed that she did not know that she was raped or had any sexual intercourse, but she believed she was raped by the suspect because “he offered her a drink” in November last year.

She claimed she fell unconscious after taking the drink and when she awoke, she said “did not feel uncomfortable”.

It is the second reported rape case involving another teenage girl, with the other girl being four-months pregnant.

Sibu district deputy police chief Supt Martin Koo confirmed the police had received both cases of rape involving the underage girls with intellectual disabilities.

Both cases will be investigated under Section 376 of the Penal Code.