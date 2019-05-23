Siti Kharina’s murder: Remand extended for two suspects

KUALA LUMPUR: The remand order for a Nigerian woman and Pakistani man believed to be involved in the murder of Serdang Hospital’s head nurse, Siti Kharina Kamarudin, has been extended for a week until May 29.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the application for an extension of the remand order for the Nigerian male suspect would be made tomorrow at the Sepang Court.

“Investigation is still ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

On May 15, Siti Kharina, 40, was found dead with slash wounds to her chest, neck and head in her rented condominium in Cyberjaya.

Following that, police detained three individuals suspected of being involved in the case, namely a man and woman from Nigeria, and a Pakistani man. The remand period of all three suspects expires today.

The head nurse was reported missing on May 8 after being last seen at the Serdang Hospital parking lot at 4 pm on the same day. – Bernama