Special task force to study squatter, urban poverty issues involving Ibans

KUCHING: Iban community leaders here have set up a special task force in Jan, this year to look into the issues surrounding squatter colony and urban poverty.

The task force led by its advisor Temenggong Dato Bernard Aggan Assan and chairman Pemanca John Tambie Awat would present their findings and propose solutions to the Sarawak government.

According to Aggan, the task force, which was made up of all Iban community leaders and village chiefs residing here, was a follow up to their courtesy call on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who was also equally concerned about these issues especially when they affected fellow Ibans.

When met at the task force third meeting here yesterday, Aggan said they had identified several squatter colonies in the city.

Among them were those either inside or nearby villages like Kampung Siol involving 116 households, Kampung Kudei (138), Kampung Kudei Dungun (153), Jalan Chawan (63), Taman Sri Mas (22), Segobang in Batu Kawah (22), Kampung Surik in Stapok Malayu (12) and Desa Wira riverbank area (22).

Not giving away their possible solutions just yet, Aggan said they too needed, through Uggah, to seek for government’s assistance and advice.

“DCM Uggah is concerned about the welfare of the Ibans. He has directed us to look into the issues related to the squatter colony and urban poverty that affect fellow Ibans,” he said, pointing out that among the predicaments faced by these Iban squatters were hardcore poverty apart from not getting clean water and electricity coverage.

“We need to identify suitable land for graveyards meant for Ibans who are not members of the mainstream religious organisations here. We are also seeking the government’s assistance over this matter,” he added.

The task force also set up sub-committees to handle culture and recreation, education, socio-economy and welfare, graveyards, women and youth affairs, special function and minor rural project (MRP) allocation and development as well as profiling and appointment of community leaders for the Iban community here.

Aggan also disclosed that the task force would be inviting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to its closing of the Gawai Dayak (Ngiling Tikai) dinner towards the end of June.

Also present at the meeting was task force coordinator Petrus Igat Matthias who is also a political secretary to the Chief minister.