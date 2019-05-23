Sultan Ahmad Shah laid to rest in Pekan

PEKAN: The former Sultan of Pahang, Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri’ayatuddin Al Muadzam Shah, was laid to rest at the Pekan Royal Mausoleum at 4.35pm today.

The remains of His Highness were interred next to the grave of his wife Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tengku Afzan Tengku Muhammad, who died on June 29, 1988.

Feelings of sadness filled the air when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatudin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his brother Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman laid the tombstone on their father’s grave.

Also present at the Royal Mausoleum were the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

Soon after the burial rites were completed, Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman read the ‘talkin’. Earlier he led the final funeral prayer at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque, located next to the mausoleum. – Bernama

