Teaching mathematics, science in English to cost S’wak RM31 million

KUCHING: The teaching of mathematics and science in English programme is estimated to cost Sarawak government RM31 million.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin said this cost covers training of teachers and printing of textbooks which takes effect in all primary schools, except Chinese-medium schools, in Sarawak next year.

“We will need to train 3,000 teachers across 900 schools for the teaching of Science and Maths in English. As for the Chinese schools, they have indicated that they do not want to join in this programme.

“Soon, we will call all the IPG (teachers training institutes) in Sarawak, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), University Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Swinburne University, Curtin University and UCTS to come in and assist us,” he said when officiating at Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research’s breaking of fast at a leading hotel here on Tuesday.

Manyin also said the ministry is also submitting a paper to the state cabinet to approve scholarship for 500 non-option English teachers in Sarawak, to undergo a Post Graduate Certificate for Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages with Swinburne University.

“This will cost us RM3.9million. It is crucial to make sure all our teachers are competent to teach the subjects,” he revealed.

On Chinese-schools not joining the programme, Manyin said this was because these schools still want to use Mandarin as medium of instruction for mathematics and science.

He pointed out this was because Mandarin has long been used to teach these subjects and mathematics and science are among their strong points in their education.

On another matter, Manyin said Sarawak is expected to set up five International Schools in the urban centres.

The Sarawak government is in the midst of applying for licence from Ministry of Education (MoE), he added.

On plans to set up Sarawak’s own Science Centre, he said the ministry has conducted study visits to Finland, Singapore and science centres in the country such as the one in Penang and Petrosains in Kuala Lumpur.

“The Minister of Education, Singapore has consented for Science Centre Singapore to assist us,” he said again.

Meanwhile, the event on Wednesday evening was held in conjunction with the second anniversary of MESTR which was formed on May 7, 2017.

Also present were the the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu William Nyigor, his predecessor Datu Sudarsono Osman, and representatives of Sarawak Education Department and agencies under the ministry such as Tropical Peat Research Institute (TROPI) and Craun Research.