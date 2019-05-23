Traders abiding ceiling prices, some selling cheaper – Saifuddin

Thursday, May 23
Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is checking on Giant cooking oil when conducting checks on the festive price control items after launching Giant’ Hypermarket’s new look. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Traders are not only abiding by the ceiling price of goods set for the festive season, some are even selling them at cheaper prices.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry made this finding recently after observations were made of the traders.

“Through this initiative, traders have even reduced prices, (some) up to RM5 cheaper than the maximum we set,” he told reporters after the launch of Giant Hypermarket’s new look here today.

A total of 27 items have been listed under the maximum price scheme which is effective from May 21 until June 19 for the Hari Gawai, Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Raya Aidil Fitri festive seasons. – Bernama

