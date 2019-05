KOTA KINABALU: Three boys, four girls and two baby girls were rescued along with three women by Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) enforcement personnel, yesterday.

According to the City Hall Facebook page, the beggars were seen and reported by members of the public under the Api-Api sky bridge.

The operation was led by Inspector Mohd Nazib.

The children were expected to be handed over to the relevant government agency for further action.