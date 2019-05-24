China woman pleads not guilty to two cheating charges

SIBU: A China woman, 46, was produced in a magistrate’s court here yesterday to face two counts of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

She pleaded not guilty.

The two charges indicted upon Wei Xiao Ling were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of between one year and 10 years, whipping and also liable to a fine.

She was offered no bail, and was ordered to appear in court again on June 17 for pre-trial case management.

According to the first charge, she and two others still at large allegedly cheated a woman surnamed Lee, 69, by dishonestly inducing her to deliver to them RM6,000, four gold rings, and a silver necklace.

The alleged offence was committed at 11.50am on March 12 at a parking lot in Channel Road.

For the second charge, she was said to have cheated another woman by the name Ong, 66, by dishonestly inducing her to hand over a RM5,300 to them on May 11 at the Sunday Market in Mahsuri Road.

Wei was also brought to the court to face two charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code last week. She also pleaded not guilty.