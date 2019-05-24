CID probing alleged rape of pregnant teenager

KUCHING: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently probing the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl with an intellectual disability in Sibu, who is now four months’ pregnant.

CID chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said the investigation is focused on identifying the perpetrator by establishing the victim’s circle of friends and acquaintances.

“We are also looking at the victim’s daily routine and places frequented by her as well as trying to obtain more information and witnesses,” he said during an update on the case yesterday.

Minister of Welfare, Community WellBeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah praised the police for their diligent efforts to investigate the case.

“It sends a very positive message to the public that the police are leaving no stone unturned to bring the perpetrator to justice, even though it looks as if it’s looking for a needle in a haystack,” she said.

Fatimah also said it was sickening that there were those taking advantage of those with disabilities to commit sexual crimes.

On the advice of Sibu Hospital, the victim’s mother had lodged a police report on May 13 claiming the girl had been raped.

The mother also said the teenager, who has a learning disability, did not confirm who impregnated her.

Arrangements have been made for the baby to be adopted by a relative in Johor.

In the report, the mother said she discovered her daughter was pregnant during a check-up at the Sibu Polyclinic in March.