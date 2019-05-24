Cut all connections with gambling towkays – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador warned police officers and personnel to cut all connections with the towkays of gambling and vice syndicates before stern actions were taken against them.

He said the police force would not conspire or protect those involved in illegal activities in the country.

“My advice to them is to immediately cut all connections with gambling and vice syndicates because I will not tolerate and will do my best to eliminate corruption inside the team.

“As long as they (the policemen) have not worn the orange shirt (lock-up attire) and handcuffed, it’s still not too late,” he told reporters after launching Op Selamat 15/2019 in conjunction with Aidilfitri celebration here today.

He said the gambling activities, which had been rampant of late, would only damage the country’s civilization.

“Hence, I call for the gambling towkays to run a halal business instead because Malaysia has a lot of resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said promotion and letter of appreciation would be given to police officers and personnel who reject bribes.

“As for members of the public, never offer bribes to policemen or law enforcers from other agencies or face the risk of being arrested,” he said.

When asked about the recent arrest of several policemen for alleged involvement in criminal activities, he said it was saddening as it occurred during the month of Ramadan.

“The policemen involved have been detained and investigated. This gives a clear message that we will not view lightly any crime or misconduct allegedly committed by police officers and personnel,” he added.

On Tuesday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim was reportedly said a police inspector and five other policemen have been arrested to assist investigations in connection with a robbery case involving a businessman on May 19. – Bernama