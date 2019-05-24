Festive Season Price Control Scheme launched in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: The government is conscientiously monitoring the prices of essential goods to ensure that the rights of consumers are safeguarded.

Assistant Health and People’s Well-being Minister, Norazlinah Arif, said the government’s effort could be seen with the implementation of the Festive Season Price Control Scheme by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

She said that with the implementation of the scheme, the prices of goods will be under control and not exceed the limit to burden the people, especially during the festive season.

“I am proud with the proactive measures implemented by KPDNHEP to control the price, not only on cooking items but also on food at the Ramadan bazaar as well as Hari Raya Aidilfitri clothes,” the Kunak assemblywoman said at the launch of the Festive Seasonal Price Scheme in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Harvest Festival at the Servay Hypermarket (S) Sdn Bhd here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu KPDNHEP branch head Rino Hisham Abu Bakar said the price scheme for Hari Raya Aidilfitri began on May 21 and will end on June 19 while the Kaamatan (Harvest) price scheme began yesterday and will end on June 5.

He said 21 items have been listed for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, namely, chicken (live, standard, super), chicken eggs (grade A, B, C), beef (local, imported), imported buffalo meat (from India), imported round cabbage, whole coconut, tomato, shallot, imported onion, garlic, imported potato, red chili and four types of fish.

The Kaamatan price scheme, he said, has listed 13 items, which included chicken (live, standard, super), chicken wing, chicken egg (grade A, B, C), imported buffalo, shallot, garlic, red chili, pork belly and also pork lean and fat.

He said any traders or premises found selling Raya clothes at unreasonable prices without solid reasons could have action taken against them under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.