Fuel prices: RON97 up eight sen, no changes for RON95, diesel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry today announced that the retail price of RON97 petrol will go up by eight sen to RM2.76 per litre while petrol prices for RON95 and diesel will remain unchanged, at RM2.08/litre and RM2.18/litre from May 25 to May 31.

In a statement here today, the ministry said the unchanged retail prices for RON95 and diesel was in line with the government’s decision to stabilise fuel prices to alleviate the cost of living of the people.

Based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) the retail prices of RON95 and diesel were to be RM2.46/litre and RM2.52/litre respectively.

The ministry said it cost the government RM126.52 million to subsidize RON95 and diesel for the price week May 25-31. – Bernama