Gawai, Raya subsidised fare returns this year for extra trips on express boats

SIBU: The government has approved a subsidy of RM10 for passengers boarding express boats plying extra trips in the Sibu/Song/Kapit and Kapit/Song/Sibu sector, bringing early Gawai Raya festive cheers to commuters.

Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the State Cabinet gave the approval on Thursday, adding that the subsidy will take effect tomorrow till May 31 for the Sibu/Song/Kapit sector, and on June 3 till 9 for the Kapit/Song/Sibu sector.

“The state government has approved the subsidy for boat passengers boarding the boats on the extra-trip schedule during the Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. This subsidy of RM10 per passenger applies for those using the additional boat trips on express boats approved by SRB.

“This is among the efforts made by the Sarawak GPS government to lessen the burden of passengers,” he told a press conference after launching the enforcement operations in conjunction with the Gawai Dayak, Hari Raya Aidilffitri celebrations and school holidays 2019 at Sibu Express Boat Terminal today.

Julaihi pointed out that the subsidy will ensure a win-win situation as operators of those express boats plying extra trips will not suffer losses as they do not carry passengers on their return journey.

He was made to understand that the express boat operators association had appealed to the state government for consideration of the subsidy.

He pointed out that such a subsidy was also provided last year.

The Sebuyau assemblyman also stressed on the importance of safety, urging both passengers and boat operators to work closely with the authorities in view of the anticipated surge in passenger volume with the holiday season nearing.

Meanwhile, SRB Sibu assistant controller Hatta Morshidi revealed that a total of 26 extra boat trips between May 25 and 31 had been approved to cater for the ‘balik kampung’ crowd.