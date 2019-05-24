Keep premises clean, traders told

KUDAT: The Ministry of Local Government and Housing has reminded the business premises and eatery owners in the state to be mindful of the cleanliness of their respective areas during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Its minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said Sabah should look to Japan as an example as the country is well known for its emphasis on the role of cleanliness in its development.

He said that his ministry, through its local authority (PBT) division, had started conducting cleanliness campaigns, even before the fasting season had started.

“The ministry would also like to encourage the people to reduce their use of plastic, polystyrene and straws,” Jaujan told reporters when met at a special breaking-of-fast event here on Wednesday.

Separately, Jaujan had also expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for his recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri gift to the people of Sabah – the RM500 bonus for all civil servants in the state.

“The fact that the bonus will be received by government officials of all grades makes the people even happier. What is important here is not the amount but the sincerity of the State Government in giving back to the people who may be in need, in conjunction with this Ramadan and Syawal season,” said Jaujan.

The event, which was organised by his ministry and PBT, was held especially for the orphans, persons with disabilities and Asnaf community from around the state; 200 of them received donations.

Jaujan said that the programme was in line with the State Government’s approach to help the people of Sabah, of all races and religions.

Also present was Tanjong Kapor assemblyman-cum-Assistant Trade and Industry Minister Ben Chong.