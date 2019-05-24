Man pleads guilty to 18 charges of assisting in hiding stolen property

SIBU: A 33-year-old computer technician of a school in Dalat is to stay behind bars for 46 months after he pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court in Mukah to 18 charges of assisting in concealment of stolen property.

Madzihi Hanapi was fined RM52,400 in total, in default 46 months’ jail on Wednesday. He chose to go to jail.

The 18 charges against him were filed under Section 414 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment term up to seven years or a fine or both.

The court was earlier told that he voluntarily assisted in concealing or disposing of 18 units of laptop sometime in 2016.

For the offences, the highest fine he received was RM4,800 or four months’ imprisonment, and the lowest fine was RM1,200 or one month’s jail.