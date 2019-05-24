‘More ferries, longer hours at 5 ferry points this festive season’

KUCHING: Additional ferries will be made available at five of seven ferry points along the coastal road in conjunction with the school holiday, Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya celebrations.

Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi said Muara Lassa, Batang Paloh, Kuala Igan (Mukah), Batang Lawas (Limbang) and Sungai Sian (Sarikei) would have an additional ferry each, while the operating hours would also be extended in the period from May 25 to June 19.

With the anticipated increasing number of vehicles during the period, he said an additional ferry would help to reduce motorists’ waiting time.

“In view of the school holiday, Gawai Dayak and Hari Raya, not only will there be additional (ferry) at each point, but the operation hours have also been extended for the convenience of the motorists, and this has been approved by the Sarawak government,” Julaihi told reporters at his office in Bangunan Baitul Makmur, Petra Jaya yesterday.

Julaihi, who is also Sebuyau assemblyman, added that Batang Saribas would not be provided with an extra ferry due to lack of manpower, but the operating hours would be extended.

Apart from the five ferry points mentioned by Julaihi, Batang Saribas and Sebuyau-Triso ferry points together make up the seven ferry points along the coastal road.

On the Sebuyau-Triso ferry service, Julaihi said there are already three ferries operating there on a permanent basis, with the third one having started operation on April 14.

He advised motorists using the ferry services to be very mindful of the safety aspects and abide by the rules and regulations set by the authorities.

He also said the number of vehicles using all seven ferry services had increased.

He cited the Sebuyau-Triso ferry service as an example, which prompted the Sarawak government to approve an additional ferry.

According to him, 43,933 vehicles used the ferry service in December last year, from 33,427 the previous month.

In March, 38,226 vehicles used the same ferry service, a slight drop from the 38,539 vehicles registered in the previous month.

The state Public Works Department (JKR) Fleet Management assistant director Jong Dung Swee, and principal assistant secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation Anuar Da’an were also present at the press conference.