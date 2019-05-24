Over RM80,000 goods confiscated in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (Kpdnhep) Sandakan branch launched the Festive Season Price Control Scheme for a in conjunction with the Ramadan month and Kaamatan festival.

A total of 20 food items and its ceiling prices were listed for the Ramadan month from May 21 until June 19, and 13 food items were listed for Kaamatan festival, effective from May 23 until June 5.

Kpdnhep Sandakan head Mohamad Hashim said the ministry would conduct inspections at shops and premises to ensure that all sellers complied with the ceiling prices set for the food items that were listed.

“We want to ensure that business owners will not take advantage of the festive seasons and hike up the prices of controlled price items,?he said.

Kpdnhep Sandakan has 17 enforcement officers including the head of the Sandakan branch, three administrative personnel, and 11 price inspection officers.

A total of 3,515 premises have been inspected this year, and 99 cases of various offences were recorded, while RM83,374.47 worth of goods were confiscated.

The launching ceremony of the Festive Season Price Control Scheme was launched by Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun at Servay Supermarket, Bandar Kim Fung, Mile 4 here, yesterday.

Chong advised business owners to comply with the scheme so that the public would not be burdened by overpriced goods.