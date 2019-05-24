PDRM assures safety to Jho Low to return – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has given Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, an assurance that he will be safe to return to the country to go through the legal process.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said the claim that the controversial businessman who was allegedly involved in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal would be arrested, tortured and murdered if he returns was not true at all.

He said the assurance that he would be safe was not only given to Jho Low but also to his family and friends who were allegedly involved in the scandal.

“There are laws in Malaysia, come back if you are innocent and do not use lawyers to make statements or denials.

“They (Jho Low and friends) can come back with the best lawyers to defend them…don’t waste our time, they cannot run forever,” he told reporters after launching the Op Selamat 15/2019 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri here today.

He stressed that police knew where Jho Low was but would not reveal the information to the media.

“We know where Jho Low and his friends are hiding and police are making use of all available resources, including working with the authorities overseas to track down Jho Low.

“We also know where the director of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC International) Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil Nik Othman Arif Kamil is,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said since he took over the post of IGP early this month, he had given priority to the 1MDB case.

“That (1MDB case) is my priority, we have to settle this 1MDB as soon as possible,” he said.

Commenting on the raid on audit firm Deloitte Malaysia yesterday, Abdul Hamid said police was gathering documents believed to be connected to the investigations into the embezzlement of 1MDB funds. – Bernama